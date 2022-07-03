Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Bought by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,674 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,986 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $19,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 118.9% in the 1st quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 2,542 shares during the period. DAGCO Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 2,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 389,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,704,000 after buying an additional 63,309 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $178.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.50. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $169.62 and a 1-year high of $241.06.

