Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Position Trimmed by Moseley Investment Management Inc.

Moseley Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 57.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,153 shares during the quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,520,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,294,000 after buying an additional 1,205,356 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 21,252,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,997,000 after buying an additional 1,036,214 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,608,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,121,000 after buying an additional 885,496 shares in the last quarter. LGL Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,871,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,031,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,944,000 after buying an additional 584,001 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $50.08 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.94. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.07 and a 52 week high of $55.67.

