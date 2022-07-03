Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Cordasco Financial Network

Cordasco Financial Network lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. Cordasco Financial Network’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 209.3% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000.

Shares of VTV opened at $133.21 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $127.16 and a 1 year high of $151.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.61.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

