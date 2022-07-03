VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 171,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,269 shares during the quarter. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF accounts for 7.0% of VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. owned about 0.27% of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF worth $10,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 594,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,278,000 after acquiring an additional 43,117 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $7,834,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 96,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,358,000 after acquiring an additional 44,683 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $121,000.

XT traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.23. The company had a trading volume of 163,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,135. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.18. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 1 year low of $45.68 and a 1 year high of $67.48.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

