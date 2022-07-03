VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. Sells 265 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. lessened its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 9,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 135.8% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 7,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. HFG Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 2,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Objective Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC now owns 5,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period.
Shares of IJT traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $106.14. 132,454 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,589. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $100.47 and a 12-month high of $144.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $110.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.02.
About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (Get Rating)
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.
