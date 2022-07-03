Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Short Interest Update

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,110,000 shares, a decline of 35.5% from the May 31st total of 3,270,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

VEEV stock traded up $6.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $204.11. 1,167,479 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,117,140. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $179.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.36, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.71. Veeva Systems has a 52-week low of $152.04 and a 52-week high of $343.96.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $505.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.88 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 21.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Veeva Systems will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Veeva Systems from $270.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Veeva Systems from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Veeva Systems to $232.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com raised Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.68.

In other news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 20,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.14, for a total transaction of $4,142,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,555.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total value of $1,000,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 113,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,626,193.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,371 shares of company stock worth $7,106,306. Insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 1,230.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter.

Veeva Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.