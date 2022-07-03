Velas Price Reaches $0.0418 on Major Exchanges (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 3rd. Over the last seven days, Velas has traded down 13.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Velas coin can now be purchased for about $0.0418 or 0.00000220 BTC on popular exchanges. Velas has a total market capitalization of $97.02 million and $2.33 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000331 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0910 or 0.00000478 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002282 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002311 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001002 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,320,448,575 coins. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. Velas’ official website is www.velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Velas is www.velas.com/news.html.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Buying and Selling Velas

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

