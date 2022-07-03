VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Sold by Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC lessened its stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 277 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,395 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 761 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,564 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Get VeriSign alerts:

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.55, for a total transaction of $139,101.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,603,899.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.02, for a total value of $645,060.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 719,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,796,123.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,227 shares of company stock valued at $1,558,933 over the last quarter. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered VeriSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on VeriSign in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

VRSN stock opened at $170.81 on Friday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.25 and a 1 year high of $257.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $172.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.56. The firm has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 0.99.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.04. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 46.72% and a net margin of 58.63%. The firm had revenue of $346.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. VeriSign’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

VeriSign Profile (Get Rating)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.