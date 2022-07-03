VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Bought by Naviter Wealth LLC

Naviter Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,804 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VICI. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 150.5% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 218.5% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in VICI Properties during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 249.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VICI. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.89.

Shares of NYSE VICI traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,350,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,044,964. The firm has a market cap of $29.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.78. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.23 and a 1-year high of $33.95.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $416.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.84 million. VICI Properties had a net margin of 63.44% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.44%.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

