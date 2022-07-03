VINchain (VIN) Hits Market Cap of $1.05 Million

VINchain (VIN) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 3rd. During the last week, VINchain has traded down 24.8% against the US dollar. One VINchain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. VINchain has a total market cap of $1.05 million and $111,480.00 worth of VINchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005253 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $19,059.64 or 0.99978500 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00009417 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005247 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002678 BTC.

VINchain Coin Profile

VINchain is a coin. VINchain’s total supply is 840,108,901 coins and its circulating supply is 590,108,901 coins. The official message board for VINchain is vinchain.io/blog . The official website for VINchain is vinchain.io . The Reddit community for VINchain is https://reddit.com/r/VinChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VINchain’s official Twitter account is @VINChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VINchain is creating a blockchain database of used vehicles information that is accessible by everyone. The VinChain Token is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on all the apps in the VinChain platform. “

VINchain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VINchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VINchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VINchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

