Viveve Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVE) Short Interest Update

Viveve Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,800 shares, a growth of 39.0% from the May 31st total of 67,500 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 158,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on shares of Viveve Medical to $5.25 in a research report on Friday, March 18th.

Shares of Viveve Medical stock opened at $0.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.78 and its 200 day moving average is $0.95. Viveve Medical has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $3.08.

Viveve Medical ( NASDAQ:VIVE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter. Viveve Medical had a negative return on equity of 132.32% and a negative net margin of 353.45%. The company had revenue of $1.64 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Viveve Medical will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Viveve Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Viveve Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for the non-invasive treatment of vaginal introital laxity, sexual function, vaginal rejuvenation, and stress urinary incontinence. The company offers Viveve System comprises of the radiofrequency generator, reusable handpiece, and treatment tip, as well as cryogen canister and other consumable components.

