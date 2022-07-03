Vonovia (ETR:VNA) Given a €36.50 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €36.50 ($38.83) target price on Vonovia (ETR:VNA – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

VNA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Warburg Research set a €60.20 ($64.04) price objective on Vonovia in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €49.00 ($52.13) price target on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €47.00 ($50.00) price objective on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €69.00 ($73.40) target price on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €48.00 ($51.06) target price on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Monday, March 28th.

Vonovia stock opened at €29.52 ($31.40) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €34.01 and its 200 day moving average price is €41.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.49 billion and a PE ratio of 8.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.83, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.22. Vonovia has a one year low of €30.08 ($32.00) and a one year high of €60.96 ($64.85).

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through five segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Deutsche Wohnen. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

