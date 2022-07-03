vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd.

Shares of vTv Therapeutics stock opened at $0.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.85 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of -1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.73. vTv Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $2.27.

vTv Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VTVT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.00 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that vTv Therapeutics will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VTVT. Cim Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 354,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 177,373 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 69,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 14,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samsara BioCapital LLC bought a new stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,627,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of orally administered treatments for diabetes. The company is developing TTP399, an orally administered, small molecule, and liver-selective glucokinase activator for the treatment of type 1 diabetes; and HPP737, an orally administered non-CNS penetrant phosphodiesterase type 4 (PDE4) inhibitor that addresses inflammatory diseases and psoriasis.

