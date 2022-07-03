Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by Sfmg LLC

Sfmg LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,745 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,106 shares during the period. Walmart makes up about 0.5% of Sfmg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $2,925,852,000. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $1,507,971,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 393.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,153,219 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $450,752,000 after buying an additional 2,514,311 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $220,119,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 464.8% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,572,091 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $225,114,000 after buying an additional 1,293,769 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $122.63 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $336.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $160.77.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

WMT has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Walmart from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $153.00 price objective on Walmart in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Walmart from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.74.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total value of $1,219,421.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,526,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,789,387.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,904,072. 48.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

