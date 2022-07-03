Wanchain Price Hits $0.19 on Top Exchanges (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000972 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wanchain has a market cap of $36.10 million and approximately $15.19 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Wanchain has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.53 or 0.00085776 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000586 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00017176 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.04 or 0.00264786 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00047496 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00009105 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,701,891 coins. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org . The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Buying and Selling Wanchain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.