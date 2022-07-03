Warp Finance Price Tops $16.48 on Exchanges (WARP)

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. Warp Finance has a market cap of $77,014.28 and approximately $20,331.00 worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Warp Finance has traded 22.9% lower against the US dollar. One Warp Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $16.48 or 0.00085407 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000927 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00007475 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002010 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Ratio Finance (RATIO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00003857 BTC.

About Warp Finance

WARP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance . Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

Buying and Selling Warp Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Warp Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Warp Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Warp Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

