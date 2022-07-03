WCM Investment Management LLC Increases Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,236,250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 138,170 shares during the period. Amphenol accounts for approximately 1.5% of WCM Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. WCM Investment Management LLC owned about 1.21% of Amphenol worth $545,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in APH. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at about $466,657,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at about $123,354,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,989,050 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,485,863,000 after purchasing an additional 864,918 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,889,990 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $165,298,000 after purchasing an additional 713,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,751,000. 95.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on APH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a report on Friday, April 29th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amphenol has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.40.

Shares of APH stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,944,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,196,185. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.67 and a fifty-two week high of $88.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.43 and its 200 day moving average is $74.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 29.74%.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

