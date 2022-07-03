Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Cut to Neutral at Wedbush

Wedbush cut shares of Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $50.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Webster Financial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.20 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.57 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.10 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Webster Financial from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Webster Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Webster Financial presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.33.

NYSE WBS opened at $42.67 on Thursday. Webster Financial has a one year low of $41.23 and a one year high of $65.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.29.

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. Webster Financial had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $498.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Webster Financial will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.61%.

In other Webster Financial news, insider Javier L. Evans sold 1,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total transaction of $48,149.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,768,070.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Maureen Mitchell purchased 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.51 per share, for a total transaction of $25,225.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $381,870.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 443.8% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. 45.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking.

