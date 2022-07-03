Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Price Target to $135.00

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $158.00 to $135.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $230.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $183.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $145.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $150.00 to $137.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $155.50.

SWK opened at $107.29 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.37. Stanley Black & Decker has a 12 month low of $99.43 and a 12 month high of $210.92.

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.42. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 6th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is presently 37.53%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWK. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,672,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 10,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

