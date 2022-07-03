Wells Fargo & Company Lowers General Electric (NYSE:GE) Price Target to $74.00

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $84.00 to $74.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on General Electric from $118.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Electric in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on General Electric from $108.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on General Electric from $113.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on General Electric from $132.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $111.36.

General Electric stock opened at $63.54 on Wednesday. General Electric has a 52 week low of $61.76 and a 52 week high of $116.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $69.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.87, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.01.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 27th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently -6.99%.

In other General Electric news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $77.65 per share, with a total value of $93,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,966.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John S. Slattery purchased 3,601 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.00 per share, with a total value of $270,075.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,601 shares in the company, valued at $270,075. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 69,801 shares of company stock valued at $5,207,705 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of General Electric by 325.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 289 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in General Electric by 808.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. 67.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

