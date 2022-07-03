Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NASDAQ WNEB opened at $7.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $167.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.68. Western New England Bancorp has a one year low of $7.13 and a one year high of $9.98.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 25.34% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The business had revenue of $21.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.10 million. Equities analysts expect that Western New England Bancorp will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th. Western New England Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 23.30%.

In other news, SVP Darlene M. Libiszewski sold 8,795 shares of Western New England Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total value of $73,965.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,421.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Darlene M. Libiszewski sold 6,180 shares of Western New England Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total transaction of $51,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,267.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 126.4% in the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 240,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 134,000 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Western New England Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Western New England Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,175,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 315,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 17,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 219,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 4,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.43% of the company’s stock.

Western New England Bancorp Company Profile

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, business and municipal savings, money market and sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

