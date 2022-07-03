WeWork (NYSE:WE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of WeWork (NYSE:WE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock.

WE has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of WeWork in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of WeWork in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of WeWork in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSE:WE opened at $4.97 on Wednesday. WeWork has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $14.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.38 and a 200 day moving average of $6.91.

WeWork ( NYSE:WE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $765.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.11 million. The company’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that WeWork will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Peter Greenspan sold 152,941 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.68, for a total transaction of $1,021,645.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,835 shares in the company, valued at $773,777.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in WeWork by 114.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,724 shares in the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in WeWork in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of WeWork during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of WeWork by 7.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 6,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of WeWork by 49.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WeWork Inc provides flexible workspace solutions to individuals and organizations worldwide. The company offers workstation, private office, and customized floor solutions; and various amenities and services, such as private phone booths, internet, high-speed business printers and copiers, mail and package handling, front desk services, off-peak building access, common areas, and daily enhanced cleaning solutions.

