Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) Price Target Raised to C$22.00 at National Bank Financial

Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by National Bank Financial from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$13.25 to C$14.25 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.03.

Shares of SPGYF opened at $7.09 on Wednesday. Whitecap Resources has a 1-year low of $3.64 and a 1-year high of $10.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.58.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0232 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 3.6%.

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 14, 2022, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 701,829 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

