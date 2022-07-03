Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Price Target Raised to C$15.50 at ATB Capital

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by ATB Capital from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a na rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on WCP. Raymond James set a C$14.50 price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$17.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$13.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$14.43.

Get Whitecap Resources alerts:

Shares of TSE WCP opened at C$8.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$5.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.27. Whitecap Resources has a 52 week low of C$4.69 and a 52 week high of C$12.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.47 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.68.

Whitecap Resources ( TSE:WCP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.45 by C($0.21). The business had revenue of C$1.06 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Whitecap Resources will post 1.8700001 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Darin Roy Dunlop sold 22,800 shares of Whitecap Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.50, for a total transaction of C$239,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 432,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,541,019. Also, Senior Officer Joel Maxwell Armstrong sold 35,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.41, for a total value of C$364,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 286,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,987,649.18. Insiders have bought 58,600 shares of company stock worth $558,158 in the last 90 days.

About Whitecap Resources (Get Rating)

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 14, 2022, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 701,829 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Whitecap Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitecap Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.