William Blair Lowers MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) to Market Perform

William Blair cut shares of MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. William Blair also issued estimates for MSC Industrial Direct’s FY2022 earnings at $6.25 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.27 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.54 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $101.20.

NYSE MSM opened at $74.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.81 and a 200-day moving average of $81.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 1.00. MSC Industrial Direct has a 52-week low of $72.30 and a 52-week high of $92.04.

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $958.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $962.54 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 24.70%. MSC Industrial Direct’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 11th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.71%.

In related news, Director Mitchell Jacobson purchased 4,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $79.19 per share, with a total value of $368,550.26. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 72,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,737,315.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 8,250 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total transaction of $707,272.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,569 shares in the company, valued at $1,077,540.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSM. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 78,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $704,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 888,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,275,000 after acquiring an additional 10,204 shares during the last quarter. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MSC Industrial Direct (Get Rating)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

