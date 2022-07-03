Wing Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.27 Million (WING)

Wing (WING) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. One Wing coin can now be bought for about $21.43 or 0.00048417 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wing has a total market cap of $40.01 million and approximately $4.27 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Wing has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Wing

Wing launched on September 8th, 2020. Wing’s total supply is 2,992,293 coins and its circulating supply is 1,867,293 coins. Wing’s official Twitter account is @Wing_Finance . The official message board for Wing is medium.com/wingfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. “

Wing Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wing should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wing using one of the exchanges listed above.

