WINkLink Trading 5.7% Lower Over Last Week (WIN)

WINkLink (WIN) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. One WINkLink coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WINkLink has a total market cap of $108.52 million and $57.84 million worth of WINkLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, WINkLink has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.22 or 0.00165254 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005124 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $138.59 or 0.00710733 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00080450 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001666 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002336 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00016110 BTC.

WINkLink Profile

WINkLink’s genesis date was July 29th, 2019. WINkLink’s total supply is 993,701,859,243 coins and its circulating supply is 961,737,300,000 coins. WINkLink’s official Twitter account is @WINkorg

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

