Wise (LON:WISE) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Wise (LON:WISE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 510 ($6.26) price objective on the stock.
WISE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Wise from GBX 950 ($11.66) to GBX 700 ($8.59) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Citigroup restated a sell rating on shares of Wise in a research report on Monday, June 20th.
LON:WISE opened at GBX 311.70 ($3.82) on Wednesday. Wise has a fifty-two week low of GBX 285 ($3.50) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,176.50 ($14.43). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 353.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 498.66. The company has a market cap of £4.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.06.
Wise plc provides cross-border money transfer services for personal and business customers in Europe, the United Kingdom, the Asia-Pacific, North America, and internationally. The company's payments infrastructure comprise various products, including Wise Transfer to send money abroad; Wise Account to meet multi-currency banking needs for people; Wise Business, an account that provides business customers with international banking features; and Wise Platform that allows banks, including credit unions and financial institutions, and enterprise partners to integrate its payments network into their own mobile applications or online banking.
