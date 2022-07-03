Woodcoin (LOG) Trading Down 2.7% Over Last 7 Days

Woodcoin (LOG) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. One Woodcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $3.60 or 0.00018671 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Woodcoin has a market capitalization of $28.90 million and $237,861.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Woodcoin has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,259.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,060.20 or 0.05504693 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000344 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00030868 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.47 or 0.00262023 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002398 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.26 or 0.00603634 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $104.84 or 0.00544316 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.66 or 0.00076128 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Woodcoin Profile

Woodcoin (LOG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Woodcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Woodcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Woodcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

