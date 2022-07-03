Worldline (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) Earns Underperform Rating from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Worldline (OTCMKTS:WRDLY – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an underperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on WRDLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Worldline from €72.00 ($76.60) to €59.00 ($62.77) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Worldline from €60.00 ($63.83) to €49.00 ($52.13) in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Worldline in a report on Monday, March 28th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $59.25.

WRDLY stock opened at $18.62 on Thursday. Worldline has a 52-week low of $16.72 and a 52-week high of $50.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.61.

Worldline SA provides payments and transactional services to financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in France, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Merchant Services; Financial Services; and Mobility & e-Transactional Services segments.

