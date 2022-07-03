Worldline (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) Earns Underperform Rating from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Worldline (OTCMKTS:WRDLYGet Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an underperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on WRDLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Worldline from €72.00 ($76.60) to €59.00 ($62.77) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Worldline from €60.00 ($63.83) to €49.00 ($52.13) in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Worldline in a report on Monday, March 28th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $59.25.

WRDLY stock opened at $18.62 on Thursday. Worldline has a 52-week low of $16.72 and a 52-week high of $50.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.61.

About Worldline (Get Rating)

Worldline SA provides payments and transactional services to financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in France, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Merchant Services; Financial Services; and Mobility & e-Transactional Services segments.

Analyst Recommendations for Worldline (OTCMKTS:WRDLY)

