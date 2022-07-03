Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Price Down 12.1% Over Last 7 Days (WCK)

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (WCK) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. One Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties coin can now be bought for about $1.70 or 0.00008731 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has a market cap of $111,365.61 and $5.00 worth of Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.90 or 0.00164108 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005139 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.61 or 0.00712958 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00086802 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001663 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002343 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00016119 BTC.

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Coin Profile

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties’ total supply is 65,610 coins.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

