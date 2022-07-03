XMON 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $184,529.00 (XMON)

XMON (XMON) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 3rd. One XMON coin can now be bought for $4,734.82 or 0.24281726 BTC on popular exchanges. XMON has a total market cap of $7.08 million and $184,529.00 worth of XMON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, XMON has traded down 17.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.22 or 0.00165254 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005124 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.59 or 0.00710733 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00080450 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001666 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002336 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00016110 BTC.

About XMON

XMON launched on November 13th, 2020. XMON’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,495 coins. XMON’s official Twitter account is @0xmons

According to CryptoCompare, “0xmons is an experimental NFT project that combines generative pixel art with blockchain collectibles. “

Buying and Selling XMON

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XMON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XMON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

