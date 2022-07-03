XSGD (XSGD) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $274,326.00

XSGD (XSGD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 3rd. Over the last week, XSGD has traded down 2.2% against the dollar. XSGD has a market capitalization of $88.67 million and $274,326.00 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XSGD coin can currently be bought for $0.70 or 0.00003684 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.59 or 0.00165566 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005236 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 50% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.92 or 0.00701908 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00086383 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002371 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00016375 BTC.

XSGD Profile

XSGD was first traded on April 3rd, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 137,557,164 coins and its circulating supply is 126,169,284 coins. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @xfers

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token. “

