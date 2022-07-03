Ycash (YEC) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $91.00

Ycash (YEC) traded down 14.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. One Ycash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0478 or 0.00000250 BTC on major exchanges. Ycash has a total market cap of $602,997.08 and approximately $91.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ycash has traded 29.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ycash alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.75 or 0.00280998 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00079449 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00070528 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 36.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001295 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00004000 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Ycash

YEC is a coin. It launched on April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 12,613,325 coins. Ycash’s official message board is medium.com/@YcashFoundation . Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ycash’s official website is www.ycash.xyz

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

Buying and Selling Ycash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ycash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ycash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ycash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ycash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.