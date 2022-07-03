Yield Protocol (YIELD) Trading 1.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Yield Protocol (YIELD) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 3rd. In the last seven days, Yield Protocol has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Yield Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0063 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges. Yield Protocol has a total market cap of $214,636.01 and approximately $92,769.00 worth of Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Yield Protocol

Yield Protocol (YIELD) is a coin. It was first traded on March 4th, 2021. Yield Protocol’s total supply is 140,682,541 coins and its circulating supply is 34,009,745 coins. Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @yield_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield Protocol is an open-source platform allowing anybody to create and execute yield farming & trading strategies on the Ethereum Defi ecosystem. It's designed to minimize smart contract risk by simplifying the abilities of each contract. Yields Protocols design allows anybody to design financial strategies that others can leverage without giving them access to their funds. “

Yield Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Yield Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Yield Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

