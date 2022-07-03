Zano (ZANO) Trading Down 7.6% This Week

Zano (ZANO) traded up 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. During the last seven days, Zano has traded down 7.6% against the dollar. One Zano coin can now be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00001848 BTC on popular exchanges. Zano has a market capitalization of $4.01 million and $45,018.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zano alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,331.50 or 1.00068160 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00042340 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.96 or 0.00222389 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.05 or 0.00259067 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00117005 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.39 or 0.00053804 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004683 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005109 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Zano Coin Profile

Zano (CRYPTO:ZANO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 13,265,004 coins and its circulating supply is 11,235,504 coins. The official website for Zano is zano.org . The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

Zano Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.