ZEON Reaches Market Cap of $74.26 Million (ZEON)

ZEON (ZEON) traded up 13.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 3rd. ZEON has a total market cap of $74.26 million and approximately $171,779.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZEON coin can currently be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, ZEON has traded 16.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ZEON Profile

ZEON is a coin. It launched on February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,529,103,436 coins. ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ZEON is medium.com/zeon-network . The official website for ZEON is zeon.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeon Network is a blockchain-based platform providing decentralized financial services, minimizing complexity and user's risk, insurance services on the blockchain. ZEON has an intrinsic token called ZEON (ERC20). ZEONs give platform usage rights to the users in terms of using it to pay for transaction processing or run smart contracts, set up of process of safe participation in other projects, financial and insurance services. “

Buying and Selling ZEON

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZEON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZEON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

