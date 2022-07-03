Zilliqa Hits Market Capitalization of $501.14 Million (ZIL)

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. One Zilliqa coin can currently be purchased for $0.0386 or 0.00000201 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Zilliqa has traded 20.8% lower against the dollar. Zilliqa has a market cap of $501.14 million and $134.11 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Zilliqa alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.20 or 0.00287236 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000417 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $395.81 or 0.02059708 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002402 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00006336 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000218 BTC.

About Zilliqa

Zilliqa (ZIL) is a coin. It launched on January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 16,285,635,282 coins and its circulating supply is 12,994,168,129 coins. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

Zilliqa Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilliqa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zilliqa using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zilliqa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zilliqa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.