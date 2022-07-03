ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET) Short Interest Update

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,900 shares, a decrease of 45.0% from the May 31st total of 81,600 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 175,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of CNET stock remained flat at $$0.34 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 12,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,524. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.64. The stock has a market cap of $12.02 million, a P/E ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. ZW Data Action Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.28 and a 1-year high of $2.18.

Get ZW Data Action Technologies alerts:

ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.48 million for the quarter. ZW Data Action Technologies had a negative return on equity of 19.09% and a negative net margin of 8.92%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ZW Data Action Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

ZW Data Action Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis management systems in the People's Republic of China. It offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data services through its Internet portals, including 28.com and liansuo.com that provide advertisers with tools to build sales channels in the form of franchisees, sales agents, distributors, and/or resellers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ZW Data Action Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZW Data Action Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.