11,701 Shares in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Acquired by Exane Derivatives

Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,207,000. Zoetis comprises approximately 0.6% of Exane Derivatives’ holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,067,881,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,000,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,315,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,838,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,812 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $196,317,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 90.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,142,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,876,000 after acquiring an additional 541,656 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZTS. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com cut Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Zoetis from $237.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zoetis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.75.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $387,806.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at $4,239,025.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total value of $301,085.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,100,786.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,356 shares of company stock valued at $1,447,341. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zoetis stock traded up $2.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $174.21. 71,713 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,378,639. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $167.80 and a 200 day moving average of $189.61. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.18 and a 1-year high of $249.27. The company has a market capitalization of $81.99 billion, a PE ratio of 39.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.73.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.62% and a net margin of 26.27%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.82%.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

