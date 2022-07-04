1,539 Shares in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Purchased by SYM FINANCIAL Corp

SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GLD. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,901,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $496,044,000 after purchasing an additional 171,744 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 2,012,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $343,976,000 after purchasing an additional 128,587 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,445,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $247,037,000 after purchasing an additional 478,324 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,161,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $209,861,000 after purchasing an additional 424,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,104,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $188,775,000 after purchasing an additional 13,402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of GLD traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $168.32. The stock had a trading volume of 769,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,999,152. The company’s 50-day moving average is $172.26 and its 200 day moving average is $174.53. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $160.68 and a 12-month high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.