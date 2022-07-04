1irstcoin Price Tops $0.0290 on Major Exchanges (FST)

1irstcoin (FST) traded down 22.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. 1irstcoin has a market capitalization of $1.41 million and $6,244.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 1irstcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0290 or 0.00000147 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, 1irstcoin has traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000024 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000840 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000879 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000298 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

1irstcoin Profile

1irstcoin (CRYPTO:FST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,681,740 coins. The official website for 1irstcoin is 1irstcoin.com. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

Buying and Selling 1irstcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1irstcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 1irstcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

