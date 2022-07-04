23,210 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR) Bought by Western Financial Corporation

Western Financial Corporation acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 23,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000. Western Financial Corporation owned 0.12% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Eastern Bank grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.9% during the first quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 1,477,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,855,000 after acquiring an additional 213,507 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 939,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,257,000 after purchasing an additional 128,087 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 845,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,219,000 after purchasing an additional 29,428 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 637,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,735,000 after purchasing an additional 202,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 580,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,508,000 after purchasing an additional 16,998 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

BSCR opened at $19.52 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.29. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $18.93 and a one year high of $22.17.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.