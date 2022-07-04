40,000 Shares in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) Bought by Canal Insurance CO

Canal Insurance CO purchased a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 40,000 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,010,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RIVN. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $2,585,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $631,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $270,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $2,206,000. 78.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

In related news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 6,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of 25.56, for a total transaction of 154,229.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 80,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 2,064,685.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of 29.31 per share, for a total transaction of 1,172,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 92,616 shares in the company, valued at 2,714,574.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,006,926 shares of company stock worth $402,737,029 over the last three months. 2.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RIVN has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays cut their price target on Rivian Automotive from $38.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Wedbush cut their price target on Rivian Automotive from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Rivian Automotive from $112.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $130.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of 69.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:RIVN traded down 0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching 25.70. 481,435 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,689,414. The company has a quick ratio of 10.86, a current ratio of 11.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of 19.25 and a 12-month high of 179.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is 28.50 and its 200 day moving average price is 50.52.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of -1.50 by 0.07. The firm had revenue of 95.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 113.64 million. Equities analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.