489,111 Shares in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Acquired by Vantage Investment Partners LLC

Vantage Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 489,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,316,000. Novo Nordisk A/S comprises approximately 2.7% of Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,383,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,800,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 95.9% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 408,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,797,000 after buying an additional 200,125 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,653,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,330,000 after buying an additional 179,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 665,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,500,000 after buying an additional 176,997 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:NVO opened at $111.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.02. The firm has a market cap of $262.89 billion, a PE ratio of 33.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.45. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $83.86 and a 12-month high of $122.16.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 33.16% and a return on equity of 72.67%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NVO shares. Guggenheim raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Cowen upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Cowen upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $682.43.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

