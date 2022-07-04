6,851 Shares in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Purchased by Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DAL. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,075,797 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $862,722,000 after acquiring an additional 336,057 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,317,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $441,460,000 after acquiring an additional 347,361 shares during the last quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 4,452,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $173,995,000 after acquiring an additional 430,584 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,075,617 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $120,196,000 after acquiring an additional 105,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,774,222 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $108,417,000 after acquiring an additional 203,702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

DAL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (down previously from $53.00) on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

In related news, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 12,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $532,287.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,373 shares in the company, valued at $3,764,035.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 27,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total transaction of $1,094,111.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 446,712 shares in the company, valued at $17,667,459.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 73,270 shares of company stock worth $3,035,835 over the last quarter. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DAL stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.52. 651,853 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,269,077. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $18.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.37 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.51. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.09 and a 1-year high of $46.27.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.05. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 41.80%. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($3.55) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 125.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

