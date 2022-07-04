71,602 Shares in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC) Acquired by Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 71,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,456,000. John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF comprises 0.2% of Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.61% of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP boosted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 25,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JHSC traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.53. The company had a trading volume of 2,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,742. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.04. John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.14 and a fifty-two week high of $38.05.

