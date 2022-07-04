8,780 Shares in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Bought by Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.

Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 17,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 43,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 86,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,183,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

FTSM stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $59.40. The stock had a trading volume of 51,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,507. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.60. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.35 and a fifty-two week high of $60.00.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.056 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. This is a boost from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.