99,897 Shares in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Purchased by Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC

Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 99,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,895,000. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF comprises 4.3% of Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sfmg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 779,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,396,000 after acquiring an additional 18,545 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,744,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,411,000 after purchasing an additional 99,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 14.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GSLC traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $75.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,736. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.40. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $72.19 and a 52-week high of $95.90.

