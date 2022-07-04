A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Lifted to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $30,800.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28,830.00.

Get A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S alerts:

Shares of AMKBY stock opened at $11.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.91 billion, a PE ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.71 and a 200-day moving average of $15.49. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a one year low of $11.45 and a one year high of $19.14.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand – A Maersk Company, Hamburg Süd, and APM Terminal brands; and sale of bunker oil.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.